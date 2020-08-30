Jack Harlow has been balling out in 2020, so it’s only right the Kentucky native took his talents to an empty basketball gym to perform his breakout hit, “What’s Poppin,” at the 2020 MTV VMAs. Rocking a Utah Jazz Donavon Mitchell jersey that read “Say Her Name” on the back, Harlow enthusiastically performed the track as a team of hoopers practiced some layups and dunks behind the rapper. In addition to the performance, Harlow also looks to take home an award in the PUSH Best New Artist category.

The performance arrives in the midst of an extremely successful year for Harlow. Rising to fame thanks to “What’s Poppin,” the single grew to be one of the year’s most popular releases. Following a remix featuring Lil Wayne, DaBaby, and Tory Lanez, the single would peak at No. 2 on the Billboard singles chart. Harlow also landed a spot in the 2020 XXL Freshman Class list where he appears alongside notable newcomers like Chika, Rod Wave, Polo G, and more.

On a more recent note, Harlow landed on a pair of guest features this past weekend as he appeared Problem’s “Nothin” with Jay Rock and a remix of Saweetie’s “Tap In” with Post Malone and DaBaby.

Check out footage from his performance in the video above.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.