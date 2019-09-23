Jacquees, Young Thug, And Gunna ‘Verify’ Their Relationships On Jacquees’ New Single

While the release date for Jacquees‘ second solo album Round II has yet to be confirmed, the R&B singer is already pushing the album’s lead single. Saturday, with no promotion, Jacquees tweeted the link to his single “Verify” with Young Thug and Gunna.

Over a guitar-focused, sample-backed beat, Jacquees wastes no time trying to verify his relationship on the song’s chorus.

“Yes, I love your physical, but it’s your energy,” Jacquees sings. “I got no fear to put you on a pedestal, but are you trustin’ me? / I feel like I picked the right time to hit your line; Girl, you all mine / Anticipatin’ for a long time, will you verify what I feel inside?”

In their best Styles P and Jadakiss impression, Young Thug and Gunna back Jacquees with a back-and-forth, 16-bar verse. Gunna says Lamborghinis and Ferraris can verify his woman, while Young Thug wants to make sure his woman’s lean intake is up there with his.

“Verify” is expected to be the fourth track on Round 11. Jacquees’ first album 4275 was released last year via Cash Money and peaked at No. 35 on the Billboard 200. Jacquees has an EP with Birdman in his catalog as well.