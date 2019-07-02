Getty Image

It’s been a little under two years since Jaden Smith released his well-received debut album, Syre, and since then, his fans have clamored for its follow-up, Erys, with a fervor rivaling that of his longtime friend, collaborator, and trolling victim, Tyler The Creator’s fans did Igor. In the meantime, Jaden has been plenty busy, working on humanitarian efforts like his JUST water’s campaign to bring clean water to Flint, Michigan. As it turns out, he still had time left over to finish Erys, which he’s releasing this Friday, July 5. He shared the first single, “Again,” along with the tracklist today via a presave link he tweeted after his appearance on Beats 1 Radio. Check out both below.

Not only does the album feature Tyler, with whom Jaden is going on tour later this year, and other obvious collaborators like Jaden’s sister Willow and Kid Cudi, it looks like he’s also following one of Tyler’s cues and featuring an alter ego on “Again,” which includes “Syre,” Jaden’s middle name (or maybe “Erys” is the real, Tethered-style alter ego, according to this Instagram post). The features list is rounded out by ASAP Rocky, Kid Cudi, and the surprising addition of Trinidad James, who has been laying low and releasing jams independently since his Def Jam deal fizzled way back when.

Erys releases this Friday via MSFTSMusic and Roc Nation. You can pre-save it here.