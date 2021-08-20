After sharing CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3 last year, Jaden is getting ready to share a unique version of that project. CTV3: Day Trippers Edition is just weeks away from being released but before the rapper delivers it to the world, he returns with a brand new single for his fans to enjoy. “Summer” arrives as Jaden’s laid-tack take on the year’s hottest season and all the things he enjoys to do during it.

The track arrives hours after Jaden revealed the cover art for CTV3: Day Trippers Edition on Instagram. The cover shows a greyscale image of the rapper sitting at a table with a colorful rainbow draped behind him. The album’s title is plastered above him and a disclaimer towards a presumed ex-lover appears at the bottom. “This is still my last album about you cause it’s still the same album,” it reads. “This is just the Day Trippers Edition.” In the caption for the post, Jaden shared the exact group he created the project for.

“I Really Don’t Know What To Say,” he wrote. “Making This Album Has Really Been One Of The Hardest Things I’ve Ever Put Myself Through.” He added, “This Is For The Day Trippers And All The Lonely Hearts I Love You And We Won’t Be Crying Forever.”

“Summer” arrives after shared the wistful “Bye,” which served as a follow-up to the melancholy “Photograph.”

You can press play on “Summer” in the video above.

CTV3: Day Trippers Edition is out 8/27 via MSFTSMusic/Roc Nation. Pre-order it here.