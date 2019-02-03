Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you have some sort of collaborative endeavor with Travis Scott that you’ve been waiting to drop, now might be a good time to release it. Scott’s name is on everybody’s tongues today as he gets ready to join Maroon 5 for their Super Bowl halftime performance, and today, James Blake has decided to share a video for his Scott-featuring song, “Mile High.”

The video for the Assume Form track, directed by Nabil, begins with Blake sitting in a cafe with a cup of tea. Moments after he takes a seat, Scott starts banging on the window to get his attention, then goes in and sits across from him. Scott then starts talking a mile a minute about whatever’s on his mind, things like the color of the sky and the idea of not owning a cell phone. Meanwhile, Black stirs his tea and he seemingly falls into the darkness of his own mind, where the two perform the song.

Of course, this isn’t the biggest Travis Scott story of the day. As aforementioned, he has a big gig coming up later today, and it looks like SpongeBob might be a part of it. Until then, though, watch the video for “Mile High” above.

Assume Form is out now via Polydor. Get it here.