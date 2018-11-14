Getty Image

Over the course of her career, Janelle Monáe has incorporated influences from a bevy of different genres into her sound. On her albums, there are sounds of R&B, funk, soul, hip-hop, electro, psychedelia, and more, and she knows how to make it all coalesce so well. You can even hear a bit of reggae creep through on her 2015 single “Yoga.” Now Monáe has honored the godfather of the genre by covering Bob Marley And The Wailers’ “High Tide Or Low Tide.”

Monáe keeps things pretty straightforward for her rendition of the song, which was released as part of the Spotify Singles series, keeping it in a relatively no-frills reggae style. Like much of Marley’s output, it’s a captivating a well-written song, and that’s what shines here, serving as a testament to Monáe’s chameleonic abilities as a performer to thrive in any number of musical situations. For the single, Monáe also recorded a new version of Dirty Computer track “I Like That,” and this time around, the song sounds more organic and soul-influenced, a departure from the hip-hop-leaning album version.

Listen to Monáe’s cover of Bob Marley And The Wailers’ “High Tide Or Low Tide” here.