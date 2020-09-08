With so much turmoil in 2020, it’d be easy to forget that there’s an election coming up this year — and that it could be one of the most important elections on record. It’ll also be one marred by widespread voter suppression, the kind which will be detailed in the new Amazon original documentary All In: The Fight For Democracy which premieres in a limited theatrical run tomorrow, September 9 and will begin streaming on September 18. It’s produced by former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams with a theme song performed by Janelle Monae. Monae’s song, “Turntables,” debuted today on Apple Music Radio.

Monae detailed the concept behind the song for host Zane Lowe, saying, “We are changing things. The tables are turning. The rooster has come home to roost. So this song is capturing direction. And when you think about a record, when you think about a record spinning, when you think about the revolutions per minute, it’s all connected. And that is what this song means. This song doesn’t mean that I’m the leader, that I’m here to tell you what to do, how to fix things. I’m simply watching, examining and wanting to highlight all of the people who are on the front lines, fighting for our democracy, fighting against racial inequalities, fighting against white supremacy, fighting against systemic racism and systemic oppression. So this song is to keep us motivated. This song is to lift up and keep us galvanized when we’re fatigued. And this song is really for the people.”

Listen to Janelle Monae’s new song, “Turntables,” above.

All In: The Fight For Democracy will begin streaming 9/18 on Amazon Prime.