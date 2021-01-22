Ohio native Jasiah rose to fame thanks to his penchant for genre-bending tracks. From collaborations with the likes of Travis Barker and Yung Bans to highlight singles that include “Break Sh*t” and “Crisis,” Jasiah is primed for an exciting 2021, and it beings with his latest single, “Unintelligible.” The “Heartbreak” act recruits Nascar Aloe to join him on the new song and with it comes a matching visual that finds the duo in a rambunctious state as they show off their undeniable rockstar qualities to viewers.

Almost two years have passed since Jasiah delivered a project to his fans, with the last being his 2019 effort Jasiah I Am. The 12-track release also saw a guest appearance from Snot, who’s been enjoying a breakout moment of his own. The hope was that the Ohio native would make his return last year with a brand new batch of songs for fans to enjoy, but unfortunately, the year came and went without a new project. Now, the hope is that Jasiah will end the wait this year, but that remains to be seen. Nascar Aloe’s appearances on “Unintelligible” comes after the punk rapper performed “I Throw A Fit” for UPROXX Sessions last November.

Watch the “Unintelligible” video above.

Jasiah is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.