Javelina Running Is The Internet’s New Favorite Music Meme

Memes don’t have to make sense. In fact, they usually don’t. For example: A 12-second video of a javelina running really fast down a residential Tucson, Arizona street was shared to Facebook by Damion Alexander. That’s all there is to the video. Still, the clip of the javelina — a pig-like creature, also known as a peccary or skunk pig, that is most commonly found in South America but is native to some parts of the United States as well — has quickly caught fire online and inspired a ton of memes, with captions like, “me leaving the office at 4:59:59,” and, “creative directors picking up the scent of anything with awards potential.”

A javelina was caught speeding near 22nd and Kolb in Tucson. https://t.co/NPmuBvrATc pic.twitter.com/X1F1StOYVG — Hannah Tiede (@HannahTiedeTV) February 25, 2020

This is what peak performance looks like https://t.co/me1zeRxZEm — Caitlin Welsh (@Caitlin_Welsh) February 25, 2020

creative directors picking up the scent of anything with awards potential https://t.co/AqLyP4fBog — R/GA (@RGA) February 25, 2020

me leaving the office at 4:59:59 https://t.co/UE11mAcpl4 — Aū (@au_jams) February 25, 2020

The clip has also led to a different kind of meme, where stylistically or thematically appropriate songs are played over the video. There’s something about the fish-out-of-water scenario that makes the video work with most songs you throw at it. For example, here is the javelina running to 100 Gecs’ “Money Machine”:

100 gecs- Money Machine pic.twitter.com/99jNqsgBhH — javelina running to (@javelinarunning) February 26, 2020

Here it is again, this time set to Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage”:

Beastie Boys- Sabotage pic.twitter.com/EVOBsQB8AZ — javelina running to (@javelinarunning) February 26, 2020

And of course, here is the now-world-famous javelina running to Florence + The Machine’s “Dog Days Are Over”:

Florence + The Machine- Dog Days Are Over pic.twitter.com/unnyXc86Y2 — javelina running to (@javelinarunning) February 26, 2020

The world is a weird place, and because of it, the memes are good. Check out some more musical examples of the javelina running meme below.

Queen- Don't Stop Me Now pic.twitter.com/f0DBtXU72k — javelina running to (@javelinarunning) February 26, 2020

Bonnie Tyler- Holding Out For A Hero pic.twitter.com/dL313hrVlr — javelina running to (@javelinarunning) February 26, 2020