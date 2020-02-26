Wing-Chi Poon/Wikimedia Commons
Javelina Running Is The Internet’s New Favorite Music Meme

Memes don’t have to make sense. In fact, they usually don’t. For example: A 12-second video of a javelina running really fast down a residential Tucson, Arizona street was shared to Facebook by Damion Alexander. That’s all there is to the video. Still, the clip of the javelina — a pig-like creature, also known as a peccary or skunk pig, that is most commonly found in South America but is native to some parts of the United States as well — has quickly caught fire online and inspired a ton of memes, with captions like, “me leaving the office at 4:59:59,” and, “creative directors picking up the scent of anything with awards potential.”

The clip has also led to a different kind of meme, where stylistically or thematically appropriate songs are played over the video. There’s something about the fish-out-of-water scenario that makes the video work with most songs you throw at it. For example, here is the javelina running to 100 Gecs’ “Money Machine”:

Here it is again, this time set to Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage”:

And of course, here is the now-world-famous javelina running to Florence + The Machine’s “Dog Days Are Over”:

The world is a weird place, and because of it, the memes are good. Check out some more musical examples of the javelina running meme below.

