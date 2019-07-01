Getty Image / Uproxx Studios

Jay-Z, a former Brooklyn Nets co-owner, is keeping tabs on his former team, and it’s hard to imagine hip-hop’s first billionaire artist isn’t happy with what the team did last night.

Just hours after the Brooklyn Nets acquired NBA mega-stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving via free agency, Jay-Z made ‘Brooklyn Go Hard’ available for stream for the first time ever via Tidal (let’s just cut to Jay-Z courtside at the Nets’ home games this season now, a la Drake with the Raptors). Until now, the song was only made available via download.

Jay-Z sold his shares of the Brooklyn Nets in 2013 to fellow artist Will Pan so that he could launch his own sports agency, Roc Nation Sports. A full-circle moment in 2019, the team that Jay-Z once owned and is an avid fan of signed one of his clients, Durant.

The 2008 promotional single, ‘Brooklyn Go Hard’, was released in promotion of the 2009 biopic Notorious, and serves as the theme song of the soundtrack. . The song was produced by Kanye West and features additional vocals by Santigold.

While it’s unconfirmed if Jay-Z making ‘Brooklyn Go Hard’ available on Tidal yesterday is tied directly to the Nets’ recent free agent signings, Tidal, at the least, has mastered the art of timing. Tidal’s Editorial Director Elliott Wilson initially broke the news by sharing the song on his IG account, and seemingly confirmed the move was related to the Nets’ latest addition on Twitter.