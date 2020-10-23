Last year, Jay-Z announced he was partnering with California-based cannabis company Caliva as its Chief Brand Strategist. In the role, the rapper assisted with brand and marketing strategies and placed a lot of focus on social justice issues surrounding the industry. Now taking things one step further, Jay Z has launched his very-own brand of cannabis.

Jay’s new brand, named Monogram, is grown in small batches to allow control over flavor and potency. According to their website, Monogram seeks to “redefine what cannabis means to consumers today” with “careful strain selection, meticulous cultivation practices, and uncompromising quality.”

The celebrate the brand’s launch, Jay has released a new playlist on his Tidal streaming platform titled Sounds From The Grow Room. The playlist features music from well-known stoners like Bob Marley, Outkast, and Rihanna.

Previously speaking about working with Caliva, Jay said: “Anything I do, I want to do correctly and at the highest level. With all the potential in the cannabis industry, Caliva’s expertise and ethos make them the best partners for this endeavor. We want to create something amazing, have fun in the process, do good, and bring people along the way.”

Jay Z is far from the first rapper to dive into the cannabis industry. Others like Drake, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and Run The Jewels have their own cannabis strains and products that can be purchased at dispensaries across the country.