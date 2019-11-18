Jay-Z Is Reportedly ‘Disappointed’ By Colin Kaepernick’s ‘Publicity Stunt’ NFL Workout

This past weekend, Colin Kaepernick has an NFL workout in Atlanta that didn’t go quite as expected. His performance was described as “elite,” but Kaepernick made some last-minute changes to the workout, moving it to an alternate facility and pushing it back an hour, because outside media was not allowed at the NFL’s event. Kaepernick said of that decision, “Our biggest thing with everything today was making sure we had transparency with what went on. We weren’t getting that elsewhere so we came out here. We appreciate what y’all do. We appreciate y’all being here today. We appreciate the work y’all do for the people and telling the truth.”

Colin Kaepernick made a 90 second statement before leaving pic.twitter.com/QlH2RTnLp5 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 16, 2019

This sudden change of plans rubbed some people the wrong way, like the NFL, which shared a statement in which they expressed their disappointment in the situation, as their aim was “to give Colin what he has consistently said he wants.” Jay-Z, who apparently had a hand in making the workout happen, was reportedly also “disappointed” by Kaepernick’s actions, as Complex notes. “A source close to the situation” reportedly told the publication that Jay-Z believes Kaepernick “turned a legitimate workout into a publicity stunt.”

NFL’s response to Colin Kaepernick opting to do his own workout today in Atlanta: pic.twitter.com/uvUZGH7CQ5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2019

The good news, as noted above, is that Kaepernick apparently performed well in the workout. Adam Schefter notes, “An NFL executive at Colin Kaepernick’s throwing session said his arm talent is ‘elite’ and is the same as when he came out of college. He said that Kaepernick threw the ball well.”