On Friday we got Migos’ Culture III, the Atlanta rap trio’s first album together in more than three years. During that time, the group released solo albums, and now the gang is back together. Based on early reactions on social media, it appears that the listeners are enjoying the new project. One fan was Jay-Z, who texted Quavo to show love to Migos for a specific song from the album.

According to a text message conversation that was shared by Quavo on social media, Jay-Z showed some love for “Avalanche,” the lead track. “That Avalanche song is beautiful,” the screenshot reads. “Congrats to you and the guys on the album. Peace God!” Quavo replied, “Thanks [prayer hands emoji] OG. We Put Everything We Had Into This one.”

Migos performed “Avalanche” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon just a day before Culture III arrived. As for the project as a whole, it arrived with 19 songs and features from Drake, Cardi B, DaBaby, Justin Bieber, Polo G, Future, and more.

You can view the text message conversation between Jay-Z and Quavo above.

Culture III is out now via Quality Control/Motown. Get it here.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.