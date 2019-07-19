Jay-Z References His Viral Jet Ski Meme On His ‘Lion King’ Collab With Beyonce And Childish Gambino

07.19.19

Last summer, Jay-Z had a big pop culture moment, but it wasn’t because of a new song or album or anything like that. Instead, he was photographed riding a Jet Ski, wearing a helmet and not looking thrilled about his predicament. As the internet tends to do, they thought the photo was hilarious and proceeded to meme the heck out of it. Jay-Z is a good sport, though, and now, a year later, he has referenced the viral moment in a new song.

Today marks the release of the Beyonce-produced album The Lion King: The Gift, and Jay-Z appears on “Mood 4 Eva” alongside his wife and Childish Gambino. During one part of his verse, he raps, “Helmet on a Jet Ski, you know the vibes.”

This is a pretty high-profile collaboration, and the rest of the The Gift album is stacked as well. Aside from these three, the record also features Blue Ivy Carter, Kendrick Lamar, Jessie Reyez, Pharrell, Tierra Whack, Wale, and others. Beyonce previously said of the album, “This is sonic cinema. This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip-hop and Afro Beat.”

Listen to “Mood 4 Eva” above.

