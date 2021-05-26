Made In America, the music festival created by Jay-Z and Roc Nation, is returning in 2021 for a 10th-anniversary event this Labor Day weekend, September 4 and 5. The festival is returning to its usual venue at Benjamin Franklin Parkway, with a portion of proceeds going to support the ACLU of Pennsylvania and The REFORM Alliance.

In a statement, Jay-Z said, “We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made In America celebrates 10 years of music history-making moments. The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”

While the lineup for the 2021 event hasn’t yet been announced, previous iterations have been played by such names as Cardi B, Juice WRLD, Lil Uzi Vert, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Ty Dolla Sign. The 2020 festival, canceled due to last year’s shutdown, hadn’t yet announced its lineup at the time of cancelation. Other festivals scheduled to come back this year include Governor’s Ball, headlined by Billie Eilish and Post Malone, and Lollapalooza, with Foo Fighters, Post Malone, and Tyler The Creator.

For more information, visit www.madeinamericafest.com.