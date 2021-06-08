Getty Image
Rap Fans Are Roasting Jay-Z And Meek Mill For Pitching In To Buy Billionaire New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft A Bentley For His Birthday

If you follow sports news, you might remember billionaire CEO and Patriots owner Robert Kraft from such stories as soliciting prostitution in Florida, raising Spurs coach Gregg Popovich’s hackles for his donations to Trump’s Inaugural Committee, and vigorously defending Tom Brady when he was suspended following Deflategate. Real track record on this guy, huh? At least he stays consistent with his values.

Which is why a lot of fans of Jay-Z and Meek Mill are a little puzzled over their involvement in an extravagant birthday gift delivered to Kraft for his 80th birthday today (of course he’s a Gemini). In a video that’s circulating on social media, Kraft can be seen walking outside to encounter his bright blue Bentley, while Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin mentions that the car is something Kraft would “never buy for himself” (Follow up question: Why not, you’re a billionaire??) and that it was a joint effort gift from many people, including Meek Mill and Jay.

Both rappers are well-documented sports fans, and we all know how much Jay-Z loves billionaires. Meek’s strange alliance with Kraft has been documented before, so it’s not that surprising that he’d want to show out for a landmark event. And USA Today reports that Kraft has been involved with criminal justice reform alongside Rubin, Meek and Jay. But after a year of economic crisis due to a pandemic, this video might not be having quite the impact on fans that was anticipated, especially with some remembering how stingy Meek was with neighborhood kids trying to hustle selling water last year.

