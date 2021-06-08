If you follow sports news, you might remember billionaire CEO and Patriots owner Robert Kraft from such stories as soliciting prostitution in Florida, raising Spurs coach Gregg Popovich’s hackles for his donations to Trump’s Inaugural Committee, and vigorously defending Tom Brady when he was suspended following Deflategate. Real track record on this guy, huh? At least he stays consistent with his values.

Which is why a lot of fans of Jay-Z and Meek Mill are a little puzzled over their involvement in an extravagant birthday gift delivered to Kraft for his 80th birthday today (of course he’s a Gemini). In a video that’s circulating on social media, Kraft can be seen walking outside to encounter his bright blue Bentley, while Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin mentions that the car is something Kraft would “never buy for himself” (Follow up question: Why not, you’re a billionaire??) and that it was a joint effort gift from many people, including Meek Mill and Jay.

Both rappers are well-documented sports fans, and we all know how much Jay-Z loves billionaires. Meek’s strange alliance with Kraft has been documented before, so it’s not that surprising that he’d want to show out for a landmark event. And USA Today reports that Kraft has been involved with criminal justice reform alongside Rubin, Meek and Jay. But after a year of economic crisis due to a pandemic, this video might not be having quite the impact on fans that was anticipated, especially with some remembering how stingy Meek was with neighborhood kids trying to hustle selling water last year.

How you have 6.9 billion and you’re still dreaming? https://t.co/aDZ62Ab4c6 — Desus Nice (@desusnice) June 7, 2021

I’m just here for the commentary. https://t.co/wbxTdYFVnq — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) June 7, 2021

Jay z and meek mill really got Robert Kraft (a white billionaire) a Bentley. 😕 pic.twitter.com/FULdtavhd1 — Hood Geek (@Bleekgawd) June 7, 2021

Meek would give 5 black kids $20 and pitching in to buy a white billionaire a luxury car sounds like very meek behavior smh — Spider nlgga (@y_blaze77338) June 7, 2021

Meek mill gave those lil hustling kids $20 & bought Robert Kraft a Bentley 😂😂 there is no bigger cornball alive — PANDEMIC PALMDALE (@swaveyEZ) June 7, 2021

Meek Mill and Robert Kraft driving past poor kids in philly rn pic.twitter.com/H2Zjoc2f3b — OVRTFLWSFRVR B. ╾━╤デ╦︻ (@xzavierworld) June 7, 2021

This can’t be the same Meek Mill that gave the 5 water boys $20 to SPLIT?! Meek is real problematichttps://t.co/QD7jXYay9G — Priority Status 💎 (@shanaydree) June 7, 2021

Meek Mill and Jay Z bought Robert Kraft a Bentley so it’s time to fire up Back to Back and Ether. — Ol Dirty Badger (@boastfulbadger) June 7, 2021

Really? Kraft didn't have the money? A billionaire.@MeekMill #Jayz What a waste.😡 Your Philly and BK neighborhoods could have used that bread. Meek Mill, Jay-Z help surprise Patriots owner Robert Kraft with Bentley for his 80th birthdayhttps://t.co/B2NZALUntX — DJ Slice (@illtownny) June 7, 2021

I’ve done seen it all, Jay Z and Meek Mill giving Robert Kraft a Bentley is top tier coon shit 💀💀💀 — Slickback 〽️ (@F4nkDragon) June 7, 2021