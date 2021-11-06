On Thursday night, Ye’s interview with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on their podcast Drink Champs was released and it quickly became the talk of the music world. The interview, with ran nearly two and a half hours, predictably featured a number of controversial takes from Ye. He said the “worst thing I’ve ever done” is sign Big Sean to his GOOD Music imprint and also confirmed that his support for Donald Trump is still intact. He also claimed that producer Just Blaze stole his production style through their respective work on Jay-Z’s 2001 album, The Blueprint. In a subsequent conversation on Twitter Spaces, Jay was asked about Ye’s appearance on Drink Champs and he used the opportunity to defend his claims against Just Blaze.

Jay-Z speaks on Kanye West being on the Drink Champs podcast, Just Blaze, Bink and the making of The Blueprint pic.twitter.com/xdKmvXaTs4 — 🦃jordan (@JustJordan_925) November 5, 2021

“N.O.R.E. sent me a piece, I seen a couple pieces,” Jay-Z replied. “I think, you know again, everyone is entitled to their opinion and everyone can see things through their own lens. Some of it could be true, some of it may not be true, but that’s the lens that you see it through, so you’re just speaking to your truth.”

Jay then focused on Ye’s specific comments towards Just Blaze and copying his production style. “I think the one thing I’ll say out of all the pieces I’ve seen is the Just Blaze thing was a bit unfair,” Jay said. “Cause if you’re creating an album and the assignment is soul samples, everyone is coming with soul. You’re trying to make a cohesive piece of music, I don’t think anyone was copying [anyone].” He added, “I think everyone created for the project, the baby was The Blueprint and I think everyone should be prized for what we created. It’s in the, I don’t know what you call it, the Library Of Congress or something. It’s something that we all should be proud of and everyone should be prized for their contribution.”

Jay continued, “Some of those songs on there — “You Don’t Know” and “Song Cry” — are some of the pillars of that album. Everyone had a contribution I would say. I don’t think anyone was copying off of anyone.” Jay concluded, “I think we all had the assignment and created this wonderful body of work.”