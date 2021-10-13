Jay-Z’s continues to fight for social justice and reforms. Towards the end of last year, his Team Roc group covered the legal fees for protestors in Wisconsin. His and Meek Mill’s REFORM Alliance helped bring forth a new California bill that limits probation sentences to one year for misdemeanors and two for felonies. Now Jay-Z and Team Roc helped raise $1 million to investigate wrongful convictions in a Kansas county.

According to the Kansas City Star, Team Roc raised the funds for the Midwest Innocence Project (MIP) to investigate wrongful convictions in Wyandotte County, Kansas. “It’s a huge investment,” MIP’s executive director Tricia Rojo Bushnell said in a statement. “The ability to look at these cases is really going to continue to shine a light on what we need to do to actually provide a just criminal legal system in Wyandotte County.”

So far MIP has received 40 applicants through the initiative. Recently Wyandotte County had to overturn a conviction of one of its inmates a few years ago in a notable case. Lamonte McIntyre, who spent 23 years in prison for two murders he did not commit, was released in October 2017 after evidence surfaced of widespread misconduct that led to his undeserved conviction.