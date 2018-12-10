Getty Image

Jay-Z famously celebrated the whole of hip-hop during a Twitter thread last year, and we now see that his 2018 playlist is just as eclectic. The rap legend, who once again re-affirmed his ability with his verse on Meek Mill’s Championships standout “What’s Free,” released a playlist on his Tidal platform featuring his favorite songs from the past year. The 20-song playlist shows love all over the map, from big-timers like Drake, Lil Wayne and Meek Mill to upcoming names like Lil Baby and Gunna and underground kings like Houston’s Sauce Walka and Buffalo’s Griselda crew.

And in another affirmation that he still has love for Kanye, Jay put the controversial artist on the list twice. Jay selected his “Freeee (Ghost Town Pt. 2)” collaboration with Kid Cudi from Kids See Ghosts, as well as Nas’ “Cops Shot The Kid,” which Kanye produced for Nas’ Nasir. He also showed himself some love, selecting “Black Effect” from The Carter’s Everything Is Love album.

The playlist has songs which debut as recently as last month, which shows that Jay keeps his finger on the pulse of the rap game. You can check out the full playlist here, and stream it in full with a Tidal subscription.