Jazmine Sullivan Unveils Her 2022 ‘Heaux Tales’ Tour Dates

It’s been nearly a year since Jazmine Sullivan released her comeback album Heaux Tales, which detailed her love life and self-growth with radical honesty. Not only did the LP become a fan-favorite, but it also earned Sullivan an impressive three Grammy nominations for Best R&B Album, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song. Now, she’s gearing up for a two-month North American tour.

Sullivan’s 25-date tour kicks off on Valentine’s Day in Vancouver and comes to a close in late March in Chicago. Check out her 2022 The Heaux Tales Tour dates below.

02/14/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

02/15/2022 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

02/17/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

02/20/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

02/22/2022 — Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland

02/23/2022 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

02/25/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

02/26/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

02/28/2022 — Denver, CO @ Summit

03/02/2022 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

03/04/2022 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

03/06/2022 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

03/08/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

03/09/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

03/12/2022 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

03/13/2022 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

03/16/2022 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

03/17/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

03/20/2022 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/22/2022 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

03/23/2022 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

03/25/2022 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

03/27/2022 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

03/29/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis

03/30/2022 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

Tickets to Sullivan’s The Heaux Tales Tour go on sale 12/3 at 10 a.m. local time. Get them here.

Heaux Tales is out now via RCA. Get it here.