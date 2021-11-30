Jazmine Sullivan Unveils Her 2022 ‘Heaux Tales’ Tour Dates

It’s been nearly a year since Jazmine Sullivan released her comeback album Heaux Tales, which detailed her love life and self-growth with radical honesty. Not only did the LP become a fan-favorite, but it also earned Sullivan an impressive three Grammy nominations for Best R&B Album, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song. Now, she’s gearing up for a two-month North American tour.
Sullivan’s 25-date tour kicks off on Valentine’s Day in Vancouver and comes to a close in late March in Chicago. Check out her 2022 The Heaux Tales Tour dates below.
02/14/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
02/15/2022 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
02/17/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
02/20/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
02/22/2022 — Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland
02/23/2022 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
02/25/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
02/26/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
02/28/2022 — Denver, CO @ Summit
03/02/2022 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
03/04/2022 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
03/06/2022 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
03/08/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
03/09/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
03/12/2022 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
03/13/2022 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
03/16/2022 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
03/17/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
03/20/2022 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
03/22/2022 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
03/23/2022 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
03/25/2022 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
03/27/2022 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
03/29/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
03/30/2022 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago
Tickets to Sullivan’s The Heaux Tales Tour go on sale 12/3 at 10 a.m. local time. Get them here.
Heaux Tales is out now via RCA. Get it here.