It’s been over five years since Jazmine Sullivan released her last record, Reality Show, but the singer aims to start off the new year with a new album. Offering a final preview of her forthcoming project Heaux Tales, Sullivan tapped guitar virtuoso HER to lend her delicate vocals for the heartbreak anthem “Girl Like Me.”

HER picks at her watery acoustic guitar while Sullivan sings of feeling defeated after being left for another woman on the tender single. Her heartache translates to insecurity over her body and she considers making some changes to her appearance. Echoing Sullivan’s sentiments, HER sings about changing up her style to disconnect from her past relationship. “Yeah, you gon’ make me a gold digger / Maybe I should look like a stripper / Wearin’ Fashion Nova dresses / All these dudes be so pressed and impressed with it,” she sings.

While “Girl Like Me” may be the last single before the release of Sullivan’s Heaux Tales Friday, the singer had spent the closing months of 2020 teasing the project. Along with saying the LP is her “observation of today’s women standing in their power and owning who they are” in a press statement, Sullivan shared the tracks “Lost One” and “Pick Up Your Feelings” to build anticipation for the album’s release.

Listen to Jazmine Sullivan and HER’s “Girl Like Me” above.

Heaux Tales is out 1/8 via RCA. Pre-order it here.