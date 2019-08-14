Getty Image

The final installment of Jeezy‘s Thug Motivation series is set to hit stores and streaming August 23, so today, the veteran Atlanta trap rapper dropped a new single to feed the streets — one street in particular. “MLK Blvd” features Meek Mill and Jeezy going in on a vintage Lex Luger beat, delivering a block-beating anthem about their days spent hustling in the hood for survival. Check it out below.

Jeezy sounds revitalized on the new single, sprinkling his verse with topical references to both peers and pop stars, with a special shout-out to Donald Trump thrown in for good measure. His slow-spoken style contrasts interestingly with Meek Mill’s more rapid-fire pacing, a shotgun blast compared to an automatic. Meek flexes his income and threatens any potential haters, acting “like a scammer” at Neiman Marcus and telling his driver to “go get the hammer.”

Both rappers are on something of a comeback, with Meek flying high after serving a large part of 2018 in prison. Since he’s release, he’s dropped a well-received album, gone on a sold-out tour, and expanded his entrepreneurial interests, becoming part-owner of Lids and starting the Reform Alliance with Jay-Z. Meanwhile, Jeezy has been teasing his new album, TM 104: The Legend Of The Snowman, riding the wave of album sequels that had kept vets like Nas, Rick Ross, and more at the forefront of the culture.

TM 104: The Legend Of The Snowman is due August 23 via Def Jam Recordings.

