Jeff Ament’s New Single ‘Safe In The Car’ With Angel Olsen Is The First Glimpse Into His New Solo Career

04.11.18

One of the reasons that Pearl Jam has managed to carry on for nearly 30 years at this point is that the different members of the band carry on a pretty healthy, and artistically-fulfilling existence outside of the group. Lead singer Eddie Vedder, of course, has his own solo career and affinity for playing ukulele, lead guitarist Mike McCready has a whole bevy of different projects, including his band Levee Walkers with Guns ‘N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Barrett Martin from Screaming Trees, and drummer Matt Cameron, until recently — RIP Chris Cornell — played double-duty in Soundgarden.

The latest Pearl Jam member to step out on his own is bassist Jeff Ament, who recently debuted the first single from his upcoming album Ament. The song, titled “Safe In The Car,” is a duet with indie rock sensation Angel Olsen and finds Ament stepping out in front, delivering an fuzzy, almost Black Keys-reminscent vocal over a foreboding, organ-driven melody.

There aren’t any further details at this time about when the full Ament album will drop, how many songs will be on it, or if he will tour behind the project, but you can get a taste for where he’s heading by listening to the new single above. If you like what you hear, you can also purchase a vinyl copy of the song through the official Pearl Jam online store.

