We already know that several Barbie cameos never came to fruition, and it still hurts all these months later. Even though the cast was already filled to the brim with talented actors, throwing in a few more here and there would have been fun, though it is hard to imagine anyone other than Michael Cera paying Allan (sorry, Jonathan Groff). But there were some more A-list names slated to appear in the film, and Cera recently dropped a bombshell about a major cameo that almost happened.

Cera spoke at a Q&A this week (via The A.V. Club) when he revealed that not only was Allan’s fight scene added at the last minute, but it was originally supposed to include Ben Affleck, who has also been known to throw a punch or two.

“I wasn’t even supposed to fight in the movie,” Cera revealed. “Am I allowed to say what it was supposed to be? It was supposed to be Ben Affleck. Right? Am I allowed to say that?” Even if he wasn’t allowed, he said it, so we can run with it.

Cera explained a little bit more. “I think Ben wanted to do it, but he was directing his movie,” he added, likely referring to his 2023 flick Air, which was in production around the same time. Even though Cera has been sick with COVID, they asked him to jump in on the scene. “They’re like, ‘Okay, Ben’s out, something has to happen here. So you’re gonna fight them.’ So I had to jump in with the stunt team,” he recalled, referring to a very pivotal moment in the movie when Allan defends the humans from the Kens.

He continued, “I had just gotten over COVID and they had me training, and I almost died. Just doing the warm up! I had to lay down in my trailer and they sent the nurse to see me, and I was sent home. So then we had a second rehearsal, and I learned it. That’s the story basically.”

Even though Allan was never supposed to fight the construction Kens, Cera was surprised that Gerwig was so in board with his ideas. “In the rehearsal, we did the thing where I murder the guy with the shovel and it was just a joke, and we were like ‘Greta’s not going to let me murder someone in the movie.’ And it’s in the movie!”

Between this and the long-lost Saoirse Ronan cameo, Gerwig should consider doing some reshoots for an extended cut of the movie. If they could get Affleck in The Flash, they could surely add him in the background of Barbieland. But not as Batman.

(Via The A.V. Club)