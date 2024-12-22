After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited, fans believe the stars finally found their fairy tale ending. Unfortunately, after two years of wedded bliss the “This Is Me…Now” singer filed for divorce.

Despite it all, JLo doesn’t appear to have any regrets in dissolving their union. During a sit down with British Vogue (viewable here), Jennifer Lopez seemingly addressed her sudden split from Affleck while discussing her role in Unstoppable, which is produced by her estranged husband’s company Artists Equity.

As Lopez chatted with Judy Robles (whom she plays in the film), the two women talk about Robles’ rocky divorce. Lopez chimed in with her own thoughts on the romantically shattering experience, saying you can’t hold on to societal shame “or the regret” that things didn’t work out.

“You kind of go, ‘That’s who I was at that time,'” she said. “There were things that I needed-There was a part of my soul that needed to grow. And it grew and in its perfect timing with in its perfect way when I was ready. That’s part of the journey I think of life and of healing those parts of ourselves that we don’t understand sometimes.”

Although Lopez never named Affleck in her statement, users online believe he was the inspiration for it. Based on reports, during the time of filming Lopez and Affleck’s marriage was not in good standing. Still, Lopez has dealt with several painstaking divorces in the past including from Marc Anthony, Cris Judd, and Ojani Noa.

Earlier in the conversation, Lopez shared how she bounces back from hardships, saying: “I think the way I overcome things is not by thinking of them as happening to me but happening for me and what is the lesson that needs to be learned in the moment. When I think of things that way and stay in a kind of a more positive mindset about it, it’s easier to kind of embrace it for the lesson that it is.”