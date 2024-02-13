Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Ben Affleck has found his one true love. No, not his wife, Jennifer Lopez, or his long-time buddy and writing partner, Matt Damon. They know, deep down, they can’t compete with Dunkin’.

One of the best commercials to air during Super Bowl LVIII was any ad without the cursed E*TRADE baby playing pickleball. Especially Dunkin’s “The DunKings,” featuring Affleck forming a track suit-wearing boy band with Damon and Tom Brady, as an embarrassed J-Lo looks on. Also, Jack Harlow and Fat Joe are there. The coffee and donut chain has now released an extended version of the commercial, which comes in at nearly four and a half minutes. Affleck has never looked happier.

You can watch the full-length “The DunKings” ad above.

Back in 2019, Affleck was asked about his love of Dunkin’. “It’s amazing! I have Dunkin Donuts everyday,” he told Collider (I believe him). “It’s very weird, I have it every day and people are always like, ‘Where is that? Is that near here?’ So, I feel like I’m spreading the word.”

In another life, Affleck would have really liked just eating bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwiches and drinking Coolattas with you.