The Warriors picked up a 128-121 win over the Lakers on Saturday night in L.A. in what may be a preview of a Play-In Tournament game later this year.

The game was moving right along until the final couple minutes of the fourth quarter when an extremely lengthy review of whether Draymond Green’s toe was out of bounds (it was eventually decided it was) brought things to a screeching halt. That review didn’t just ice the players but apparently iced the clocks at Crypto.com Arena, because the delays continued when they tried to restart action and couldn’t get the shot clock to function. After a couple different attempts to start the game failed, they eventually started keeping the shot clock manually, with the PA announcer counting it down when it would get close to zero.

It was not exactly an exciting finish to what had been a good game, and as everyone waited for the referees to get it all together, ESPN’s cameras panned through the star-studded crowd courtside to show celebrities bored out of their minds, just like everyone else.

16 minutes to play 15 seconds. The celebrities have had enough. pic.twitter.com/ZlsFaCFNDc — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 17, 2024

There really isn’t anyone that does “bored at an event” better than Ben Affleck, who slumps in his chair, head leaned back to stare at the ceiling, wondering why everyone else can’t figure out that time is just a concept and we don’t have to be beholden to clocks if we don’t want to. He does have some competition in that department from a non-plussed Bad Bunny, arms folded looking like he’s trying to stare intensely enough at the refs that maybe they’ll get the game going again. Eventually they did and the Warriors polished off the win, but for a brief moment everyone, including the celebs, was trapped in basketball purgatory and at the mercy of the clocks.