Jenny Lewis‘ upcoming On The Line will be her her first collection of new music since 2014’s The Voyager, and Lewis has shared another excellent single from the album. “Heads Gonna Roll” is a sweeping ballad about overcoming a toxic love and embracing your independence. After all, when we know how the story is gonna end (“We’ll all be skulls / Heads gonna roll”), might as well have a little fun and embrace life as it’s happening.

Like last month’s “Red Bull & Hennessy,” this single has a classic rock vibe. Lewis, herself a rock icon, assembled a supergroup of collaborators to write and record alongside her on this song. Legendary bassist Don Was works his magic on the bass, and if you’re wondering why a mellow song like this has such prominent drums, it’s probably because Ringo Starr is also featured. Ryan Adams, who plays guitar on “Heads Will Roll,” also worked on many other songs for Lewis’ upcoming album. But this is not a Ryan Adams song, and women are never responsible for a man’s toxic behavior. Lewis is an indie legend with a decades-long career, and “Heads Gonna Roll” a lovely demonstration of her poetic songwriting and skill as a composer, pianist, and vocalist.

On The Line is out March 22 via Warner Bros. Pre-order it here. Listen to Jenny Lewis’ new song “Heads Gonna Roll” above.

Jenny Lewis is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.