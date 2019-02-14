Jenny Lewis Shows Why She’s A Rock Legend On The Fantastic ‘Heads Gonna Roll’

02.14.19 55 mins ago

Jenny Lewis‘ upcoming On The Line will be her her first collection of new music since 2014’s The Voyager, and Lewis has shared another excellent single from the album. “Heads Gonna Roll” is a sweeping ballad about overcoming a toxic love and embracing your independence. After all, when we know how the story is gonna end (“We’ll all be skulls / Heads gonna roll”), might as well have a little fun and embrace life as it’s happening.

Like last month’s “Red Bull & Hennessy,” this single has a classic rock vibe. Lewis, herself a rock icon, assembled a supergroup of collaborators to write and record alongside her on this song. Legendary bassist Don Was works his magic on the bass, and if you’re wondering why a mellow song like this has such prominent drums, it’s probably because Ringo Starr is also featured. Ryan Adams, who plays guitar on “Heads Will Roll,” also worked on many other songs for Lewis’ upcoming album. But this is not a Ryan Adams song, and women are never responsible for a man’s toxic behavior. Lewis is an indie legend with a decades-long career, and “Heads Gonna Roll” a lovely demonstration of her poetic songwriting and skill as a composer, pianist, and vocalist.

On The Line is out March 22 via Warner Bros. Pre-order it here. Listen to Jenny Lewis’ new song “Heads Gonna Roll” above.

Jenny Lewis is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

Around The Web

TAGSheads gonna rollJENNY LEWISon the line

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 2 days ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 2 days ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 3 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.11.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 6 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP