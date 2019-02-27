On The Line Online LIVE

Tune in here Sun. Mar. 3rd 6pm PT for #OnTheLine listening party benefitting @DWCweb. With @timheidecker @absolutelyprods magic, music & surprise guests. call-in hotline. For info & details on how you can be On The Line Live visit https://t.co/XZ2C9jYZ3J pic.twitter.com/W0yZmsZiMr — jenny lewis (@jennylewis) February 27, 2019

Indie icon Jenny Lewis‘ new album On The Line is out March 22, but Lewis is giving fans the opportunity to preview the album early with a listening party. Lewis is hosting a three-hour On The Line online listening party, variety show, and charity fundraiser on Sunday, March 3.

Assisted by Tim Heidecker’s Abso Lutely (the production company behind Nathan For You, The Eric Andre Show, and some more of Comedy Central’s funniest series), the event will feature “music, magic, and a call-in hotline” according to the event’s poster. The listening party will benefit the Los Angeles Downtown Women’s Center, an organization providing assistance and resources to homeless and formerly homeless women in the Los Angeles area.

“The Downtown Women’s Center exists, first and foremost, to end homelessness for women in Los Angeles. We need community to change inequitable systems and support women in reaching personal stability, which is why we’re so excited Jenny has invited us to be a part of this event,” said Amanda Loso from DWC said in a press release for the event.

On The Line Online will air from 6-9 pm on Sunday, March 3 on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. Check out more info on where to stream here. On The Line is out March 22 via Warner Bros.

Jenny Lewis is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.