Jenny Lewis Continues To Champion The Sounds Of The ’70s On The Breezy Single ‘Wasted Youth’

03.15.19 33 mins ago

Getty Image

So far during the rollout of her upcoming album On The Line, Jenny Lewis has proven that she has a strong understanding of what made ’70s rock and folk so enduring. “Red Bull & Hennessy” is classic rock reincarnate, and now Lewis is back with “Wasted Youth,” which is about as good of a ’70s singer-songwriter song as anybody has made since then.

The song is highlighted by a catchy chorus, on which Lewis sings, “I wasted my youth on a poppy / Doo doo doo doo doo doo, just for fun.” The track also features some old school assistance, via Vox Continental and Mellotron organs played by Benmont Tench, a former keyboardist for Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers, as well as bass from Don Was, who has collaborated with and/or produced for a long list of legends.

Speaking of youth, Lewis recently talked about her upbringing in a Rolling Stone profile, talking about her mother and saying that she enjoyed being on set as a child actress because of the family atmosphere: “I guess I liked being in that environment because it wasn’t home — it was this pretend-family vibe. My dad wasn’t around, so every time I got a job I kind of fell in love with ‘my father’ on set. I would just want that relationship.”

Listen to “Wasted Youth” above.

On The Line is out 3/22 via Warner Bros. Pre-order it here.

Jenny Lewis is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

