Jeremih Seems To Be Recovering From Coronavirus, According To 50 Cent

Over the weekend, a plethora of worried stars begged fans to pray for R&B singer Jeremih, who had apparently been hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19. Big Sean, Chance The Rapper, Hitmaka, and more took to social media to implore their followers to direct their thoughts to the Late Nights singer, who 50 Cent revealed was in the ICU. 50 also admonished fans to take COVID seriously. On Sunday, 50 gave fans a little good news, however; in a tweet, he said Jeremih is “responsive today, doing a little better.”

Thank you for 🙏🏿praying for my boy Jeremih he is responsive today, doing a little better. pic.twitter.com/BjtzmpFp7J — 50cent (@50cent) November 16, 2020

Jeremih is far from the first hip-hop star to require treatment for the deadly coronavirus. Kim Kardashian confirmed in October her husband Kanye West had a “scary” case of COVID-19 in March, while Houston rap legend Scarface, Griselda Records founder Westside Gunn, and incarcerated South Florida rapper YNW Melly all recovered from the virus. Unfortunately, New York underground rap mainstay Fred The Godson died at 35 after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Precautions taken against the virus’ spread forced the closure of most live entertainment venues across the country and wiped out plans for dozens of festivals and tours, costing many musicians and technicians their livelihoods over the past year. While some festivals plan to attempt returns in 2021, the outlook isn’t good, with thousands of new cases per day and no plan in sight from the irresponsible leadership of the recently deposed Donald Trump, who reportedly infected over 130 of the Secret Service agents tasked with his protection.