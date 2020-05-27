Jessie Reyez released her long-awaited debut record Before Love Came To Kill Us in late March. While the singer hasn’t been able to tour behind the record, Reyez still offered her fans a treat Wednesday with a duo of singles for the Spotify Singles series. The singer gave a stripped-down cover of Drake’s “Headlines” as well as a version of “Love In The Dark” from her recent album.

For her cover, Reyez added her own artistry to the track. With only a piano and her soaring vocals, Reyez managed to turn Drake’s Take Care anthem into a heart-throbbing ballad. The singer’s unique vocals complement Drake’s steady flow, with Reyez delivering each verse with a self-assured cadence. “I might be too strung out on compliments / Overdosed on confidence / Started not to give a f*ck and stopped fearing the consequence,” she sings.

Ahead of the coupled singles, Reyez detailed how rolling out her album during a global pandemic was less than ideal. In a statement, Reyez said releasing Before Love Came To Kill Us at the time made her feel uneasy. “It messed me up because I was like ‘I don’t want to seem insensitive,'” she said. “I’ve grown up thinking about death as something that could easily happen tomorrow. But I know that for everybody else, there’s a lot of fear right now. I’m conflicted. But I’ve decided I’m putting it out because indecision never did anything for nobody.”

Listen to Jessie Reyez’s Spotify Singles release below.

Before Love Came To Kill Us is out now via Island. Get it here.