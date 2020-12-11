Jhene Aiko and Nas both put out albums this year, but that doesn’t mean they are finished releasing projects this year. Teaming up one last time in 2020, the duo put forth a dazzling video for their collaboration from Aiko’s acclaimed Chilombo LP.

Offering a black-and-white visual to the heart-throbbing number “10k Hours,” Aiko and Nas opt for elegant minimalism. The video depicts Aiko delivering her devastating lyrics into a microphone while sporting a sophisticated dress. Nas then appears, similarly dressed to impress, to reflect on his past rocky relationships in his verse.

In other Aiko news, the singer recently joined Summer Walker, Kehlani, and Teyana Taylor in calling out double standards in the music industry. “There are different sounds within R&B that I’m seeing reflected in other genres,” Aiko said in a conversation with Billboard.

“We’re seeing more rappers singing, being more melodic, doing more love and sexy songs. You probably wouldn’t have heard that from a straight-up rapper back in the day. And now there are traditionally pop artists doing R&B albums, but it’s called pop… I’m like, ‘This is a very ’90s R&B sound, but it’s considered pop.’”

Watch Aiko’s “10k Hours” video above.

Chilombo is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.