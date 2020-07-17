Today, Jhene Aiko finally released the deluxe version of her album Chilombo. The original version of Chilombo, released March 6 this year, broke a near three-year streak of radio silence for the Los Angeles-born singer and contained a remix of mixtape favorite “H.O.E.” featuring Miguel and replacing Gucci Mane with Future, as well as a surprise collaboration with Bay Area singer and kindred spirit Kehlani.

Now, the new version of the album contains another long-awaited surprise collaboration; one with Jhene’s older sister Mila J, who is also a singer and has released music independently alongside her for the past decade. The song is titled “On The Way” and incredibly marks the siblings’ first commercially-released record together. While Jhene’s verse makes reference to Chilombo‘s lead single “Pussy Fairy” and employs some pretty raunchy imagery in contrast to her sweet demeanor, Mila gives a confident verse that pulls from Harlem Nights‘ infamous “sunshine” metaphor and boasts of her bedroom skills.

Jhene also added another pair of high-profile collaborations to her collection recently. In April, she joined up with H.E.R. to sing an acoustic rendition of their song “B.S.” for a charity livestream, while in June, she dueted with John Legend on his Bigger Love album cut, “U Move, I Move.”

Listen to Jhene Aiko and Mila J’s first collaboration above.

