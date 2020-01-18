Jhene Aiko has released her first music of the new decade with the explicit number “P*ssy Fairy (OTW).” the singer followed-up her release of the single with an accompanying choreographed video.

Directed by Brandon Parker, the hypnotizing video positions Aiko in a dance studio complete with impressive moves and mood lighting. As she sways her hips, she sings of the intimacy between her and a partner: “I got you sprung off in the spring time / F*ck all your free time / You don’t need no me time / That’s you and me time.”

Along with the official video, Aiko also shared an instructional dance video for her fans to bust a move alongside her “P*ssy Fairy” video.

While Aiko has been working on music, she has turned her attention to her spirituality. Back in November, she expressed her wishes to share her spirituality by leading groups in her meditation and color therapy sessions. Aiko combines color therapy, aromatherapy, sound healing, modern mantra, and conscious breathing to craft an “experience of a lifetime.” While she has already held a few sessions, she hopes to expand her sessions to Coachella, New York, Atlanta, Miami, New Orleans, and “worldwide.”

Watch Jhene Aiko’s “P*ssy Fairy” video above.