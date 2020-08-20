There have been signs in recent months that new music from SZA could be on the way. She teased a “20-track music dump” back in May, and in July, she shared her mother’s heartwarming thoughts on some unreleased songs. Now, it seems like SZA has some material ready to drop, but the way she sees it, her label, Top Dawg Entertainment, is what’s keeping it from coming out.

In a tweet from last night that has since been deleted, SZA wrote regarding new material, “At this point y’all gotta ask punch. I’ve done all I can do.” A fan then shared a screenshot of himself asking TDE president Punch to tell SZA to release music from the Ctrl sessions, to which Punch responded, “soon.” SZA wasn’t pleased with that answer, as she replied, “This is all he says to me as well . Welcome to my f*cking life .”

Another Twitter user then asked, “Would you saaay this is an adverse or hostile relationship orrr just out of your hands = you don’t know,” and SZA answered, “BEEN hostile .” Before getting off Twitter for the night, SZA expressed her frustration once more, tweeting, “Brb yelling at the wall.”

Once again sleazy label men sabotaging their female artist's careers, and for what? He retweeted some of the criticsm too, like he's proud of it. Disgusting af. #FreeSza pic.twitter.com/nXxHXlTpP2 — We Get By #BLM (@LordeHelpUsAll) August 20, 2020

This is all he says to me as well . Welcome to my fucking life . — SZA (@sza) August 20, 2020

BEEN hostile . — SZA (@sza) August 20, 2020

Brb yelling at the wall — SZA (@sza) August 20, 2020

After SZA told her followers to ask Punch about her unreleased music, a number of them took to his Instagram and flooded it with comments about SZA. Punch took to Twitter to address the situation, beginning, “What’s poppin? What y’all on?” He added, perhaps sarcastically, “I am a person and you guys are hurting my feelings.”

SZA fans flood TDE president Punch’s Instagram page, demanding that he lets the singer release her new music. Fans have also trended #freesza following the mistreatment of the singer. pic.twitter.com/tV8kL4VLX8 — Buzzing Pop🍯 (@BuzzingPop) August 20, 2020

What’s poppin? What y’all on? — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) August 20, 2020

I am a person and you guys are hurting my feelings. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) August 20, 2020

Amid retweeting and responding to critical and hostile messages about SZA, he answered one user who said of him, “me after I dont let an artist release her own music because I have a superiority complex that makes it impossible for me to have healthy relationships with women because I always want to control them and then everyone calls me out on it.” He responded, “Wow. That was a great read except you’re 100% wrong.”