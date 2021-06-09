Now that festivals are officially back, the biggest hip-hop event in Texas — where else would it be? — is expanding beyond the state’s borders come Fall 2021. JMBLYA Fest will now travel outside of its home in the Lone Star state, beginning with an initial date on Labor Day weekend near Fayetteville, Arkansas then move back to Texas for stops in Dallas and Austin, and finally begin a first-time run through hubs on both coasts in Boston, Maine and San Francisco, California with a final stop in Phoenix, Arizona.

Anchored by artists like Future, Gunna, and Lil Tecca, along with The Kid LaRoi and Flo Milli, the event has been one of the biggest and longest running hip-hop festivals in Texas since 2013. Festival organizers ScoreMore Shows are also behind Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, and ScoreMore’s President & Founder Sascha Stone Guttfreund said a nationwide move is part of the event’s ethos.

“Our business has always been about providing something different,” he said in a press release. “JMBLYA going nationwide is the culmination of the idea of bringing an affordably priced festival experience to markets that don’t have something like it. We are known for curated events that pair big-name acts with future superstars. If you look back on our lineups, you’ll see that many of the openers we book later go on to become headliners. Save that lineup tee. See y’all soon.”

Tickets for each individual stop will be available Friday, June 11 at local time. Pre-order will begin tomorrow, Wednesday June 9 at 10 AM. Sign up for JMBLYA’s newsletter here for access to pre-order, and check out the exact festival dates below.

2021 JMBLYA Festival dates:

Friday, September 3: Wal-Mart Amphitheater in Rogers, AR

Saturday, September 4: Dos Equis Pavillion in Dallas, TX

Sunday, September 5: Germania Amphitheater in Austin, TX

Saturday, September 25: Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, AZ

Saturday, October 2: Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, CA

Saturday, October 9: Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA