One of music’s most popular podcasts came to an unexpected end on Wednesday morning. The Joe Budden Podcast, co-hosted by Joe Budden, Rory, and Mal, was declared “100,000% done” by Budden. The show’s 437th episode was uploaded to YouTube early Wednesday morning all to be removed a short time later, but not before some fans were able to get a listen to what transpired on it. Budden would eventually re-post the episode to his Patreon account for viewers to watch.

Joe Budden fired Rory. The end of an era. pic.twitter.com/Q2uBP8jJV7 — Rev Oluti Onary (@AmanaFreedman) May 12, 2021

In the new episode, Budden, who is seated alone on the set that usually features Rory and Mal with him, begins by addressing the former of his previous co-hosts. “Rory feels like he has so many options here, somehow he still feels like he’s running the show [and] he still feels like he has choices and options, he feels like he’s entitled to more,” he said. “Rory, you are in breach of your contract. And from this point forward, you are fired and you are not welcome back.” Despite this, Budden did not reveal exactly how Rory breached his contract.

Helluva run!! God bless. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) May 12, 2021

Elsewhere, Budden called Rory a “liability” and encouraged him and Mal to start their own show elsewhere. After the episode was initially posted to YouTube, Budden hopped on Twitter and gave a brief message, writing, “Helluva run!! God bless.” He also responded to a few fans who had thoughts on the podcast’s end.

You can read the tweets from Budden below.

Sorry not sorry 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) May 11, 2021

I can afford to. https://t.co/nDgtaM2B7l — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) May 12, 2021

It’s on Patreon and that’s where it will stay… I’m off to breakfast. https://t.co/CQfXy5eq4c — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) May 12, 2021