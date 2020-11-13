New music from Joey Badass have come far and few this year, but at least fans have been able to get something from the normally quiet Brooklyn rapper. Delivering yet another set of bars to his supporters, Joey links up with Phony Ppl for their new single, “On My Sh*t.” The song fits right alongside the many songs in the collective’s genre-bending resume and finds both artists dusting off their shoulders and complimenting themselves for being such clean-cut and top-notch gentlemen. They both go as far as to compliment the ladies around them that are on a similar elite status.

Giving fans and high-spirited video for the song, Phony Ppl pull up deep to a secret party filled with women who stand out just as much as they do. The collective pop their collars and take over the function while boasting of the precision-focused styles. Joey Badass soon appears at the party, as a surprise to everyone in attendance, and quickly finds his place among the attendees while laying a smooth verse filled with the same confidence Phony Ppl brought to the function.

This year marks the return of both Joey Badass and Phony Ppl. The Brooklyn rapper touched down with The Light Pack EP in July, a release that stood as his first solo project since 2017’s All Amerikkkan Badass. Aside from the EP, Joey also joined Nas and Statik Selektah for their “Keep It Moving” track. As for Phony Ppl, “On My Sh*t” is the group’s first release since tapping Megan Thee Stallion for “Fkn Around” back in January. The Brooklyn collective premiered the track during the Houston rapper’s NPR Tiny Desk set last year.

Listen to “On My Sh*t” above.

