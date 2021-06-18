A lot of attention is focused on Chrissy Teigen these days in light of her recent apology for old tweets and inappropriate direct messages. Now it appears another supposed victim of Teigen’s bullying has been outed as a faker.

Designer Michael Costello recently shared supposed screenshots of a 2014 conversation in which Teigen treated him aggressively, but Business Insider notes that there are multiple inconsistencies in the images as it relates to Twitter’s visual formatting. So, it would seem that Costello’s screenshots were fabricated.

This got a response from John Legend, who wrote in a series of tweets today, “Chrissy apologized for her public tweets, but after her apology, Mr Costello fabricated a DM exchange between them. This exchange was made up, completely fake, never happened. […] Honestly I don’t know why anyone would fake DMs to insert themselves in this narrative, but that’s what happened. I encourage everyone who breathlessly spread this lie to keep that same energy when they correct the record.”

This comes after Legend showed support for Teigen by sharing a line from her apology letter: “We are all more than our worst moments.” That quote kicks off the conclusion of Teigen’s message, which goes on to read, “I won’t ask for your forgiveness, only your patience and tolerance. I ask that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self improvement and change. Phew. A lot, I know. Thanks for listening.”

Chrissy apologized for her public tweets, but after her apology, Mr Costello fabricated a DM exchange between them. This exchange was made up, completely fake, never happened. Receipts below: https://t.co/Toh2rjTXNS — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 18, 2021

Honestly I don’t know why anyone would fake DMs to insert themselves in this narrative, but that’s what happened. — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 18, 2021