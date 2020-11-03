While the majority of pop culture figures appear to have thrown their weight behind Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, there are a handful of famous folks who have decided to attach themselves to Donald Trump. Lil Wayne and Lil Pump both associated with the president in recent days, for example, as did 50 Cent, although he quickly had a change of heart. Meanwhile, John Legend performed at a Joe Biden rally yesterday, and although he didn’t name names, he did criticize Trump-supporting rappers.

.@JohnLegend: We'll choose "a country where The President encourages police brutality and cannot bring himself to condemn white supremacists or neo-Nazis, or one where we hold our police accountable and begin to root out the systemic racism in our society." pic.twitter.com/yKfpfSUDCm — The Hill (@thehill) November 3, 2020

Legend said during a speech:

“Some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity. Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business. Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies. I think they even founded a new supergroup, it’s called ‘The Sunken Place.'”

He went on to address Trump’s “Platinum Plan,” and his review wasn’t glowing: “But Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black folks is nothing but fool’s gold, because you can’t bank on a word he says. Ask the students of Trump University. Ask all of the contractors he stiffed. Ask the people his charity was supposed to help before it was shut down for being a fraud. Ask all the Black and brown Americans who are dying from this virus and losing their jobs under his watch. The president isn’t strong: He’s a coward, and his career in business and in government has been failure after failure after failure.”

Check out the full speech above.