With new releases slowing down this week in preparation for the Fourth Of July holiday, it’s been pretty quiet in the music world these last couple of days. But John Mayer, Diplo, Ellie Goulding, and an assortment of other celebrities have found a fun way to kill the time — the “bottle cap challenge.”

The challenge appears to have originated in the mixed martial arts world, with UFC star Max Holloway accepting the challenge from designer Errolson Hugh, and Holloway reaching out to challenge Mayer. You don’t have to be an MMA fighter to complete the challenge, though — you just bring your leg up and try to kick the loosened cap off of a bottle. (It is harder than it looks, though.)

For maximum drama, the celebs in the videos have been posting their movement in slow motion. There’s also some room for creativity with the presentation. Mayer kicks the cap off what looks like a fifth of vodka, in what looks like a backyard. Goulding adds a spin so it looks like a dance move. Diplo keeps his shoes on, but his shirt off.

Although it’s been mostly dudes kicking caps, Goulding sent out a challenge to a bunch of Hollywood’s best and brightest women to join her. ““This challenge is way too much of a 🌭 fest for my liking,” she captioned her Instagram post. “I nominate @stellamccartney @caradelevingne @karliekloss @christineandthequeens @lynn_ban @cassandragracey #bottlecapchallenge #challengeaccepted #noplastic STOP USING PLASTIC BOTTLES SUCKER.”

Watch and learn from the videos above, and impress all your friends at the cookout on Thursday.