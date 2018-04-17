John Prine Brings Kurt Vile On Stage For A Pair Of Gentle Acoustic Duets In Philadelphia

#Kurt Vile
04.17.18 1 hour ago

He’s 71-years-old, but country/folk legend John Prine is still as active as ever: He just released a new album, The Tree Of Forgiveness, and now he’s touring in support of that record. This weekend, he performed at the Merriam Theater in Philadelphia, and he was joined by special guest and hometown hero Kurt Vile. Vile opened the show with a set of his own, and he also joined Prine on stage for a couple of performances.

After a solo portion of his set, Prine brought Vile on stage, and the two performed duet, both on vocals and acoustic guitar, on “Speed Of The Sound Of Loneliness” and “Sam Stone.” Vile later came back for an encore along with the rest of Prine’s band, and as Philly.com notes, they closed the show with a performance of “Paradise” that Prine dedicated to Vile’s father.

This was surely an honor for Vile, who is a big Prine fan: He covered the singer’s “Way Back Then” in 2016, and he appeared in a promo video for Prine’s 2017 book, Beyond Words. This also isn’t the first time the two have performed together live, as Prine posted a video on his Facebook page back in October of the two on stage.

Watch Prine and Vile perform above, read our conversation with Prine here, and revisit our interview with Vile (and Courtney Barnett) here.

The Tree Of Forgiveness is out now via Oh Boy Records. Get it here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kurt Vile
TAGSJohn Prinekurt vileSam StoneSpeed Of The Sound Of Loneliness

What To Listen To

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 23 hours ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 3 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 3 days ago
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 5 days ago
15 Of The Best Pop Songs From 2018 So Far That You Might’ve Missed

15 Of The Best Pop Songs From 2018 So Far That You Might’ve Missed

04.07.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP