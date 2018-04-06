Johnny Marr’s Brexit-Inspired New Album ‘Call The Comet’ Delves Into The Idea Of An Alternate Society

Johnny Marr has remained admirably prolific in his post-Smiths career and this Summer looks to pad his impressive resume with another new solo album. Titled Call The Comet, Marr’s latest effort was inspired by his country, Great Britain’s choice to separate from the rest of the European Union earlier this year. To give fans a bit of a preview into its darker themes and sonic structure, today he’s also revealed the record’s ferocious lead single “The Tracers.”

According to Marr, Call The Comet was recorded in his hometown of Manchester and, “Is my own magic realism. It’s set in the not-too-distant future and is mostly concerned with the idea of an alternative society. The characters in the songs are searching for a new idealism, although there are some personal songs in there too. It’s something that people like me can relate to.”

Call The Comet is set to drop later this Summer on June 15. You can check out the cover and a full tracklist for the record below, and listen to the first single “The Tracers” above.

1. “Rise”
2. “The Tracers”
3. “Hey Angel”
4. “Hi Hello”
5. “New Dominations”
6. “Day In Day Out”
7. “Walk Into The Sea”
8. “Bug”
9. “Actor Attractor”
10. “Spiral Cities”
11. “My Eternal”
12. “A Different Gun”

