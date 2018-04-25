Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Just as UK producer Jon Hopkins is readying the release of his fifth album Singularity, he’s released another single from the album, “Everything Connected.” You can hear the song with the visualizer above.

“Everything” is a beat-forward track, moving in fits and starts like a strong organic pulse. Halfway through the song the beat lets up to give room to the ascending synth melody, which grows to a stadium-sized level of euphoria before the beat drops in once again and Hopkins takes the whole thing home.

The visualizer for the track was made by artist Alex Grigg, and depicts abstract movements that look like little particles floating in the air. Eventually, those particles link up, forming strands, connective tissue, structures, all moving to the beat of the song.

On Twitter, Hopkins called the track the “energetic peak of the new record.” He also shared the unedited version, saying “it has existed in various forms for a while, and been allowed to evolve for as long as it needed.”

Everything Connected is the energetic peak of the new record. As with many of my tracks, it has existed in various forms for a while, and been allowed to evolve for as long as it needed. The unedited track is 10.30 mins and can be heard here – https://t.co/DPRmZkVfrN — Jon Hopkins (@Jon_Hopkins_) April 25, 2018

“Everything Connected” follows the release of single “Emerald Crush.”

Once Singularity hits shelves and streaming services, Hopkins will take the record on a live tour. The stops mostly include clubs in Europe though there is one stop planned for New York City. Along the live stretch Hopkins will also be playing DJ sets, more info about those can be found here.

Live Tour:

05/10 –- London, UK @ Village Underground

05/22 –- Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

10/10 — Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller

10/11 –- Stockholm, Sweden @ Nobelberget

10/12 –- Copenhagen, Denmark @ Den Grå Hal

10/18 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street –

10/19 — Glasgow, UK @ The Galvanizers

10/20 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso for ADE

10/24 — Brussels, Belgium @ AB

10/25 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

10/26 — Paris, France @ Le Trianon

11/02 — London, UK @ Brixton Academy

11/17 –- Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

11/22 –- Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Singularity is out 5/4 via Domino Records. You can pre-order it here.