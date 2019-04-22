The Jonas Brothers haven’t released an album since 2009’s Lines, Vines and Trying Times, but that hasn’t stopped them from making 2019 their year. Their comeback single “Sucker” was their first No. 1 song, and their latest single, “Cool,” was also well received. Through it all, however, there has been no word about if or when a new album would be coming. It has seemed inevitable, though, and now the news has been confirmed: The Jonas Brothers have announced that their fifth album is called Happiness Begins, and it will be coming out on June 7.

When the band’s account shared the cover, it wasn’t clear if it was for an album, a new single, a tour, or something else, but shortly after that post, Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas all individually confirmed that Happiness Begins is in fact an album. Nick wrote on Twitter, “So excited to share that our new album #HappinessBegins will be out June 7th!” At around the same time, Kevin also wrote, “After 7 years of not working together & finding ourselves we’re back to give you our journey in album form. Out of all the albums we’ve done I’m most proud of this one. Wish you could have it now, but you’ll just have to wait a little bit longer.” Joe also wrote, “Can’t wait for you guys to hear this album!”

