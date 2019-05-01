The Jonas Brothers Announced The ‘Happiness Begins’ Tour, Their First Trek Since 2013

05.01.19

It’s Jonas Brothers season, because their comeback is going very well, spearheaded by their first ever No. 1 single, “Sucker.” Additionally, they revealed that their comeback album, Happiness Begins, will be available in June, and now they’ve announced a tour of the same name in support of the record. The trek will begin in Florida in August before going all around North America and wrapping up at the Hollywood Bowl in October.

This will be the Jonas Brothers’ first tour since the 2013 Jonas Brothers Live Tour, which ended up getting canceled, supposedly due to creative differences within the band. Not long after that, the band broke up.

The reformed group said of the new tour in a statement, “We’re so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!”

