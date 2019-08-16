Jorja Smith released her tremendous debut album Lost & Found last summer, and since then, she’s released a handful of singles from the project. Between then and now, she’s also guested on a bunch of songs from others, but it’s now been over a year since we got a new song with Smith as the lead artist. That changes today, as Smith has shared a new video for “Be Honest,” her first new song of 2019.

On the catchy track (which features Burna Boy), all Smith wants is for somebody to respect her the same way she’d respect them: “Don’t wanna hold ya, mold ya, stole ya / Split you in half with my heart / I just wanna love on you, trust in you, honor you / Please do the same on your part.” Burna Boy thinks he’s the right man for the job: “Girl, I never lie, you already know that I’ll be honest.”

Smith wrote of the video on social media, “This video is a madness. Really rode a jet ski through London. Big BIG thank u to the whole team and everyone involved.”

This song is actually the second collaboration between the two in the past month. Burna Boy released his new album African Giant at the end of July, and Smith features on the track “Gum Body.”

Watch the video for “Be Honest” above.