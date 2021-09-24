Joyner Lucas is on a streak of quality collaborations with popular names in the hip-hop world and the Massachusetts rapper’s latest example of that finds him beside J. Cole. The duo finds magic with “Your Heart,” on which the rappers admit to their wrongs in past relationships, which often left their past partner brokenhearted and hurt by the actions of Lucas or Cole. Both rappers use maturity and wisdom to criticize their wrongdoings while sympathizing with the person they hurt.

The song arrives after Lucas was at the center of one of the biggest stories in the past week. He accused well-known marketing strategist Karen Civil of stealing $60,000 from him nearly a decade ago after he reached out to her with the help of getting help for his aspiring rap career. Lucas fired off the accusations in a series of tweets and even went back and forth with Civil during a discussion about the matter on Clubhouse.

“My son was on the way and you stole 60k from me before I got in the game @KarenCivil,” Lucas wrote in a tweet. “I hired you as a consultant and below attached was the memo you sent me. I was desperate for help and you knew that. After you was paid you went ghost and didn’t expect me to pop. here I am.”

You can press play on the track in the video above.