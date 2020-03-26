The road to Joyner Lucas’ upcoming album, ADHD, has been riddled with delays, but fans have been kept sated with a large number of singles. He swears he’s almost done, so he decided to share one last single (hopefully), one that found him embracing his idol: Will Smith.

Lucas dropped “Will,” the ninth single from the upcoming album, earlier today and paired it with a video that saw him repeatedly placing himself in Smith’s shoes, with references to Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, Pursuit Of Happyness, Bad Boys, and Men In Black.

To close out the video, Lucas sits in front of a mirror and stares into it as the camera pans by him. As the camera turns to the mirror, Lucas’ likeness is now replaced by that of Smith himself, who on the soundtrack can be heard sharing words of wisdom. “You don’t try and build a wall, you don’t start there, you say, ‘I’m gonna lay this brick down as perfectly as a brick can be laid,” he said. “You do that every single day and soon you have a wall.”

In addition to the new single, Lucas also shared the tracklist for ADHD. Eighteen songs long, the album will see appearances from Logic, Young Thug, Fabolous, and more.

You can watch “Will” in the video above.

ADHD is out 03/27 via Twenty Nine Music Group.